TAYLOR,
Alwyn Clyne (Allan):
Peacefully and surrounded by family at South Canterbury Hospice on January 13, 2020, aged 73. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Carla, and Yolande. Loved grandad of Harrison, Lucy-Mae and Zac. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Meren and Tom Patrick. Loving uncle of Vanessa and Grant Love, and Brendan and Amanda Patrick. Loving great-uncle of Jordyn, Madi, Thomas and Josh. Loved son of the late Margaret, Frederick, and stepfather Peter.
Gone Fishing
Allan's family wish to thank all who helped care for Allan during his illness. Special thanks to Catherine D'Souza and staff of Hospice South Canterbury, District Nursing, Timaru Hospital's many healthcare professionals and our local Cancer Society. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at the Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to SC Hospice and the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 924, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 15, 2020