HILLS,
Alma May (nee Bateman):
Formerly of Milton. Dearly loved wife of the late Lance. Most dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Tracey; Linda and David and the late Graeme Elliott; Vivienne and John Clayton; and Bruce and Elsie. Loved and cherished Nana Alma of Anita and Alistair, Tim and Mobeena, Jeremy and Cherish, Matthew and Marian, Thomas and Rachel, Katie and Jamie, Keeley, Tammy and Hema, Alison, Stephanie, Chris and Caleb; and a loved friend of Lynne. Also a proud great-grandmother of her 10 grandchildren.
A very special person to all
of her family and friends.
In our hearts forever.
A memorial gathering is to take place at a later date. Messages to Linda Elliott, 17 Thornly Park Ave, Mosgiel.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020