WHITEHOUSE,
Allison Harley:
Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, at Strathallan Lifecare, aged 91 years. Wife of the late Basil, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Garry Cox, Marilyn and Paul Batty, loved nana of Melaine, Janine, Jamie, Lauren and Jeffrey, and very special great-nana Alli of Poppie and Jaxon Gordon, Faye and Stevie.
We will always love
and remember you.
Rest in peace with our Dad.
Thank you to all the wonderful caring staff at Strathallan who have cared for mum. A private service has been held. Messages to 29A Guinness Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2019