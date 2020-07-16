HARREX, Allison Mae:
Of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert James Harrex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne (née Harrex) and Peter Trotman (Masterton), Graeme and Sue Harrex (Timaru), and Murray and Lisa Harrex (Braidwood, NSW). Loved Nana of Michael, the late Matthew, and Katie Trotman, Helen, James, Nicola and Rebecca Harrex, Raphaella, Talulah, Candice and Rosa Harrex. Loved Great-Nana of Ryan and Samantha, Charlotte, Sophia and James, Ella and Blake, Matthew, Joshua and Isaac, Olivia and Connor. Loved sister-in-law of Charles and Marie Harrex (Alexandra) and loved sister of Isobel McDougall (Christchurch). Our special thanks to the staff of Strathallan Life Care (Timaru) for the exceptional care that they took of Allison and the unwavering support that they provided to the family. Special thanks are also conveyed to Janice of Affinity Funerals for accommodating the family's request for Allison's "Lap of Honour". Funeral service: In accordance with Allison's wishes, a private burial service was held at the Cromwell Cemetery on July 11. Messages to: The Harrex family, Taiko, RD 4, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 16, 2020