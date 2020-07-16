Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allison HARREX. View Sign Death Notice



Of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert James Harrex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne (née Harrex) and Peter Trotman (Masterton), Graeme and Sue Harrex (Timaru), and Murray and Lisa Harrex (Braidwood, NSW). Loved Nana of Michael, the late Matthew, and Katie Trotman, Helen, James, Nicola and Rebecca Harrex, Raphaella, Talulah, Candice and Rosa Harrex. Loved Great-Nana of Ryan and Samantha, Charlotte, Sophia and James, Ella and Blake, Matthew, Joshua and Isaac, Olivia and Connor. Loved sister-in-law of Charles and Marie Harrex (Alexandra) and loved sister of Isobel McDougall (Christchurch). Our special thanks to the staff of Strathallan Life Care (Timaru) for the exceptional care that they took of Allison and the unwavering support that they provided to the family. Special thanks are also conveyed to Janice of Affinity Funerals for accommodating the family's request for Allison's "Lap of Honour". Funeral service: In accordance with Allison's wishes, a private burial service was held at the Cromwell Cemetery on July 11. Messages to: The Harrex family, Taiko, RD 4, Timaru.







HARREX, Allison Mae:Of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert James Harrex. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne (née Harrex) and Peter Trotman (Masterton), Graeme and Sue Harrex (Timaru), and Murray and Lisa Harrex (Braidwood, NSW). Loved Nana of Michael, the late Matthew, and Katie Trotman, Helen, James, Nicola and Rebecca Harrex, Raphaella, Talulah, Candice and Rosa Harrex. Loved Great-Nana of Ryan and Samantha, Charlotte, Sophia and James, Ella and Blake, Matthew, Joshua and Isaac, Olivia and Connor. Loved sister-in-law of Charles and Marie Harrex (Alexandra) and loved sister of Isobel McDougall (Christchurch). Our special thanks to the staff of Strathallan Life Care (Timaru) for the exceptional care that they took of Allison and the unwavering support that they provided to the family. Special thanks are also conveyed to Janice of Affinity Funerals for accommodating the family's request for Allison's "Lap of Honour". Funeral service: In accordance with Allison's wishes, a private burial service was held at the Cromwell Cemetery on July 11. Messages to: The Harrex family, Taiko, RD 4, Timaru. Published in Timaru Herald on July 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers