WALKER,
Allanah Megan:
The result of an accident, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in her hometown Arrowtown, aged 17 years. Awesome and amazing daughter of Sarah and the late Brendon (Frog), loved crazy big sister of Ethan, adored granddaughter of Rosemary and Wayne Hill (Queenstown), Margaret and the late Don Lowis (Windermere, UK), crazily loved niece of Justin and Jan Walker, Scott and Michele Walker, Joy and Mark Wharton, Sean and Kath Lowis and loved cousin of Hamish, Hunter, Brodie, Ruby and her UK cousins. A Service for Allanah will be held at 2 Alpine Avenue, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown at 1.30pm, on Thursday, August 27. Private Cremation. Messages to 15 Cornwall Street, Arrowtown 9302.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 25, 2020