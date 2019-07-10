SPENCE,
Allan Charles James
(Scouter Spence):
With heavy hearts the family of Allan announce his passing July 9, 2019, in his 95th year. A loving and devoted husband of Valmai, a guiding and nurturing father and father-in-law to Donald, Glenys and Wayne Moodie, Helen and partner Kevin, Ewen and Mary-Clare, Malcolm and Bobbi, and a proud grandad of James.
Dad will now be walking the Bush Trails with his beautifully carved Hiking Sticks.
A service celebrating the life of Allan will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Helicopter Trust will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Spence Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
'Slán go h-éag'
Published in Timaru Herald on July 10, 2019