SHIELDS, Allan Herbert:

Jan, Lisa and all the extended family wish to sincerely thank everyone for all the kindness and support shown to us after the sad loss of Allan. Thank you to all who attended the service. The cards, flowers, baking and visits were very much appreciated. Special thanks to Nyki and Julian at Betts Funeral Services and to Jo Taylor, celebrant, for their caring and professional support. Also thank you to PSSC for the wonderful care of Allan and to the Strathallan Life care community.



