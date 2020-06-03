SHIELDS, Allan Herbert:
Suddenly at home, on May 31, 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved father of the late Michael and Michele, Jan and Grant Cook, Lisa and Paul McCully, treasured granddad of Jack; Aimee and Zac, Hayden, and Laura; Cameron and Nancy, and Billy, and his great-grandchildren Beau, and Elsie. Husband and friend of the late Jenny, loved brother of Denis and the late Betty, John and Mavis, and Frank and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Thanks to PSSC team who had involvement in Allan's care. A service for Allan will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, June 5, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 24 Meadowstone Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 3, 2020