ROBB, Allan:
RNZN Petty Officer REL #16549. Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded in love. A devoted and loving husband of Janice (Jan) for 55 years, and a caring father and father-in-law of Andrew and Suellen, Tania and David. A much loved and treasured Popsie of Luke and Zack. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Lillian, Bill, and the late Don, Bob, Jimmy and their families, and Helen and her family. A cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 9, 2019