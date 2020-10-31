Allan O'DONNELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan O'DONNELL.
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

O'DONNELL, Allan:
17.09.1924 - 27.10.2020
Loved husband of Margaret for 67 years, father of Les, James and Phil. Father-in-law of Kaye, Lizz, and Debbie. Grandad to Richard, and Tracey; Justin, Eloise and Steffeny; Nick, Struan, and Brendon (dec), and their partners. Great-grandad to Lillian, Willow, and Kolton. According to Allan's wishes a private service has been held. A special thank you to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for the special care they took of Allan.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.