O'DONNELL, Allan:
17.09.1924 - 27.10.2020
Loved husband of Margaret for 67 years, father of Les, James and Phil. Father-in-law of Kaye, Lizz, and Debbie. Grandad to Richard, and Tracey; Justin, Eloise and Steffeny; Nick, Struan, and Brendon (dec), and their partners. Great-grandad to Lillian, Willow, and Kolton. According to Allan's wishes a private service has been held. A special thank you to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for the special care they took of Allan.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020