Allan MCKENZIE

Guest Book
  • "Heartfelt condolences to you Dam and family. Take care."
    - Yogi
Service Information
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Cnr of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
Linwood, Christchurch
Death Notice

McKENZIE, Allan James:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020. Loved father and father-in-law of Darryl and Debbie, and Tracey, loved grandad of Max, and Jack, brother of Graeme, and Bev, a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and long-time friend of Heather. Messages for the McKenzie family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Allan will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Cnr of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch, on Friday, July 31 at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 29, 2020
