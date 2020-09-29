Allan LEE

LEE, Allan Clifford:
At Timaru Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Bette. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Barry and Lesley (Dunedin); Gordon and Jillian Ireland, Bruce and Judith Ireland, and Fiona Prentice (Darwin). Very special Grandad to Megan and Nicole and Graham; Kirstie, James and Shani, Ben (dec), Juliet, Elizabeth And Luke; Hamish and Kristen, and Madeline and Tim; Johnnie, and Clara. Great-Grandad of Alex, Cleo, Ava, Archie and Tom. In accordance with Allan's wishes, he will be cremated privately. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Messages c/- 21 Beverley Hill, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
