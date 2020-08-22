JOHNSTON, Allan Gordon:

Allan's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, cards and making visits and phone calls following the loss of our very dear father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to Alison and her staff at Moreh Home and Dr Lewis Arundel for their wonderful care and respect for Dad during the last three years. Thank you also to Jane at Betts and our celebrant Jo for making Dad's service so special, your support has been very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.



