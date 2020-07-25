JOHNSTON, Allan Gordon:
Reg No. 105729 2 NZEF WW2. Passed away peacefully, on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the loving care of staff at Moreh Home, Fairlie, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary for 62 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jocelyn and Trevor Davis, Diane and Gavin Giles, Shirley and Graeme Glass. Loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In accordance with Allan's wishes, a private family service has been held. All messages to the Johnston family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 25, 2020