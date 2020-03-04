HARRIS, Allan Stanley:
Passed away peacefully at the Glenwood Rest Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 76 years. A devoted and loving husband of Brenda. A respected and loved father and friend of Donna and Stephen, and Shane. An extra special grand and great-granddad of Michael, Scott, Henry, Jefferson, Scarlett, Toby, and Asher, and a loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
"A caring man loved by all"
Messages to 19 Exeter Street, Waimate 7924. In keeping with Allan's wishes a private family service and interment has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 4, 2020