Allan ANDREASSEND

  • "Our thoughts are all with the family And & freinds"
    - Ray Bickerstaff
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Timaru Clay Target Club
ANDREASSEND,
Allan Charles (Pop):
Peacefully at the Hospice surrounded by his family, January 27, 2020, aged 82 years. Loved son of Charlie and Isabel Andreassend. Loved father of the late Rodney and Grandad to his grandchildren. Loving partner of Shirley and good friend to Kim and Bruce. In keeping with the family's wishes a private committal has been held. A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020, at 2.00pm, at the Timaru Clay Target Club. Messages to the Andreassend family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
