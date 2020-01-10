ADAMSON,
Allan Alexander:
Peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Iona Home. Aged 77 years. Youngest son of Gordon and Mabel Adamson. Brother of Jan (Wanganui), and the late Ray, Myra, Frank, Stuart, Keith, Noel, Joan, Margaret, and Cliff. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Sue, Stephen, and Sheryl, and loved grandad of Isaac, Ebony, Kris, Brooke, Wayne, and Alana. A service for Allan will be held at the Orwell Street Chapel, 30 Orwell Street, Oamaru, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11.00am.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 10, 2020