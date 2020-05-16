Alister MCKENZIE

Formerly of Cannington, Rosewill and Geraldine. Alister passed away peacefully, at Terrace View Retirement Village, Ashburton, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Aged 97 years. Much loved husband and best friend of the late Shirley, loved father and father-in-law of Margaret (Maggie) and Stephen Elford (Clyde), Barbara and Keith Cameron (Lincoln), Joy McKenzie and Peter (Australia), and Fraser and Danielle McKenzie (Montalto). Dearly loved Grandad of Jessica Bain and Andrew (UK) and Doug Bain and Tracy (Christchurch), and loved Great-grandad of Alexandra (UK) and Tui (Christchurch). A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Terrace View Retirement Village for all their wonderful care and support. Messages to Barbara Cameron, 38 Kildare Terrace, Lincoln 7608. A private funeral service has been held for Alister.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2020
