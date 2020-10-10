McCREDIE, Alistair Blair:
Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Loved husband of the late Jane, loved father and father-in-law of Amelia and James, Robert and Julyanne, and loved Gramps of Alexandra, Lucy; and Aurora. Many thanks to the staff at Merivale Retirement Village for their care of Alistair. The Service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 13, at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 10, 2020