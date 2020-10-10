Alistair MCCREDIE

Guest Book
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Barnabas Anglican Church
Fendalton Road
Christchurch
Death Notice

McCREDIE, Alistair Blair:
Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Loved husband of the late Jane, loved father and father-in-law of Amelia and James, Robert and Julyanne, and loved Gramps of Alexandra, Lucy; and Aurora. Many thanks to the staff at Merivale Retirement Village for their care of Alistair. The Service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 13, at 1.30pm.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
