BLAIR, Alison Ann:
Aged 58. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Adored partner of Terence Mulcahy, cherished mother of Hannah and Nigel, Richard and Keely, Bradley and Jess. Special Nana to Jimmy, Charlotte, and Riley. Daughter of Beverley and the late Russell Blair. The family are having a private ceremony, but wish to invite anyone who would like to pay their respects to join the family at the Celtic Rugby Club Rooms, on Wednesday, June 17, from 2.00pm for refreshments. Messages to 23 Jackson Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 11 to June 13, 2020