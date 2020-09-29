Alison BENNETT

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Lister Home on Monday, September 28, 2020; proudly 60 years old. Loved eldest daughter of Mossy and the late Marj. Loved sister of John, and Linda. Loved to the moon and back by her 3 daughters, Tamara, Skye, and Crystal. "Bestest" friend of Naomi. A service for Ally will be held at the Connect Church, 108 Queen Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 2.00pm. Donations for a memorial for Ally at Lister Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Bennett Family, PO Box 25, Waimate 7960.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
