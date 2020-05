CUNNINGHAM, Ali:

May 23, 2018

Dad

The generous soul of nature,

The comforting arm of night,

The wisdom of the ages,

The power of the eagle's flight.

Happy memories flood our mind

Whenever we think of you,

But you can never be replaced,

This much is sadly true.

We think of him as living

In the hearts of those he touched,

For nothing loved is ever lost,

And you were loved so very much.



With love forever and always

- Boof, Ned, Mandy and families xx