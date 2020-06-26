WOODALL,
Alfred Kenneth (Alf):
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Alfred (dec); Maria and Max; Fay; Chris and Jillian; Kathryn and Kev; Paul and Natalie (Perth). Treasured Grandad of Emma, Alice; Hayley, Ben; Genevieve, Kenneth, John, William; Sam, Archer, and Lincoln. A Requiem Mass for Alf will be held at St Thomas' Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, June 29, 2020, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kidney Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Messages to C/- P.O. Box 772, Timaru 7940.
