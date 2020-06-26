Alfred WOODALL

Guest Book
  • "Farewell Alf you were a great man . Kind regards Elaine and..."
    - Elaine Bailey
  • "WOODALL, Alfred Kenneth (Alf): Dearly loved son of the..."
    - Alfred WOODALL
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Thomas' Church
12 Mountain View Road
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

WOODALL,
Alfred Kenneth (Alf):
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Alfred (dec); Maria and Max; Fay; Chris and Jillian; Kathryn and Kev; Paul and Natalie (Perth). Treasured Grandad of Emma, Alice; Hayley, Ben; Genevieve, Kenneth, John, William; Sam, Archer, and Lincoln. A Requiem Mass for Alf will be held at St Thomas' Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, June 29, 2020, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kidney Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Messages to C/- P.O. Box 772, Timaru 7940.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.