Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peters Anglican Church
192 King St
Temuka
PEACOCK, Alfred (Alf):
Service Number 1823975 RNZRSA. Peacefully after a short illness at South Canterbury Hospice on March 18, 2020; aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Hazel. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of John and Susan, and David. Loved Poppa Alf of Garth, Luke, Kenneth and Maxine. Loved great-grandad to all his 8 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 192 King St, Temuka, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 2/238 King St, Temuka 7920.

