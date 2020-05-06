ZELENTSOVA,

Albina Dmitrievna:

74 years of age, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at her Russian home in Nizhniy Novgorod, with her daughter Natalia by her side. A beautiful lady, with a remarkable heart and soul, who was warm, welcoming, and kind, who knew hardships of life and who always put her loved ones ahead of herself. She will be immensely missed by many, and by her heart-broken New Zealand family – daughter Tatiana, son-in-law Noel, and granddaughters Anna and Olivia.

Dearest Mama, Beloved "Bulya", pain no more, only Love and memories of you we keep as long as we shall live.



