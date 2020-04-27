WINDSOR,
Albert Martin (Fred):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Susanne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Craig Johnson, and David. Loved Granddad Fred of Alannah, Olivia and Charlie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Mary. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held on Friday, May 1 at 1.00pm and will be live streamed from the following link ustream.tv/channel/ACp7yH5hsX8
A memorial service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 15 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 27, 2020