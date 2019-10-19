Albert PARKER

Reg. No: A898219. WO First Class/Captain RNZIF. Peacefully on October 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Much loved father of Bevan (deceased), Marie, and Linda. A loved Grandad of Patrick; Wiremu, Matthew, Cheyenne; Terri, Tenari, Lauren, and Sarah. A loved great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Wanganui Hospital and Hospice Wanganui for their wonderful care of Earl and many thanks to the RSA and their members. In accordance with Earl's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
