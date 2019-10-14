SWANN, Alastair Howie:
3.2.1933 - 12.10.2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Napier. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Lisa, Joanne and Olaf Jensen. Loved Pop of Nicole, Charlotte, James, Luke, Amelia and Oliver. Loved and valued friend of the late Joan Guise, Raewyn and Ron, and Roger and Christina. Beloved brother of Elsa Ironside. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alastair's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Tuesday, October 15 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Swann Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 14, 2019