FERGUSON,
Alastair James:
(Notice of Memorial Service) Peacefully at The Croft, Timaru, on April 4, 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of the late Dalma. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Li, Delwyn, Bruce, Lachlan, and Gaynor. Adored granddad of Jessica and Graham, Katie and Steve, Rebecca and Matty P, James, Nicholas, and Ethan; Joshua, Stevie-Jane, Bobby, Sam, Paula (dec), and Jamie (dec); Ean, Siobhan, Aidan, and Shykayla; and Xiaoxi. Loved great-granddad to his 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Alaistair's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 4, 2020