Alastair FERGUSON

Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

FERGUSON,
Alastair James:
Peacefully at The Croft, Timaru, on April 4, 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of the late Dalma. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Li, Delwyn, Bruce, Lachlan, and Gaynor. Adored granddad of Jessica and Graham, Katie and Steve, Rebecca and Matty P, James, Nicholas, and Ethan; Joshua, Stevie-Jane, Bobby, Sam, Paula (dec), and Jamie (dec); Ean, Siobhan, Aidan, and Shykayla; and Xiaoxi. Loved great granddad to his 9 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Margaret Wilson and The Croft rest homes. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held and details will be advised. Messages to 63 Rimu Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
