Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Temuka Cemetery Death Notice



On Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Croft Rest Home, in his 91st year. Dearly loved son of the late Eileen and Vic Sullivan. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and the late Snow Inglis, John and Tracey Sullivan, and Isabel Sullivan. Also of the deceased members - Bernie and Nan, Mary and Bob Richardson, Tony, Colleen and Bob Walker, and Pat. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Alan would want us to pass on his grateful thanks to the staff of Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka, and The Croft for their wonderful care and attention of him. Messages to c/- 27 Maltby Ave, Timaru. A private cremation has been held and a graveside service for Alan will be held at the Temuka Cemetery, at 3.00pm, on Friday, January 24, 2020.







SULLIVAN, Alan John:On Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Croft Rest Home, in his 91st year. Dearly loved son of the late Eileen and Vic Sullivan. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and the late Snow Inglis, John and Tracey Sullivan, and Isabel Sullivan. Also of the deceased members - Bernie and Nan, Mary and Bob Richardson, Tony, Colleen and Bob Walker, and Pat. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Alan would want us to pass on his grateful thanks to the staff of Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka, and The Croft for their wonderful care and attention of him. Messages to c/- 27 Maltby Ave, Timaru. A private cremation has been held and a graveside service for Alan will be held at the Temuka Cemetery, at 3.00pm, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers