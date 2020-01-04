Alan SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Alan John:
On Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Croft Rest Home, in his 91st year. Dearly loved son of the late Eileen and Vic Sullivan. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and the late Snow Inglis, John and Tracey Sullivan, and Isabel Sullivan. Also of the deceased members - Bernie and Nan, Mary and Bob Richardson, Tony, Colleen and Bob Walker, and Pat. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Alan would want us to pass on his grateful thanks to the staff of Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka, and The Croft for their wonderful care and attention of him. Messages to c/- 27 Maltby Ave, Timaru. A private cremation has been held and a graveside service for Alan will be held at the Temuka Cemetery, at 3.00pm, on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
