ROBERTS,
Dr Alan William: (MBCHB)
WW2 No. 90636, New Zealand Army, MC, New Caledonia and Palau. Formerly of Geraldine, died in Christchurch on June 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Beatrice Victoria Roberts (nee McKenzie) for 70 years, who died in Christchurch on March 8, 2020. Parents of Brett, Dugald, Susan, Jody, Loved Grandparents of Selina and Christopher (deceased) Roberts; Joanna, William and Matthew Andrews (Australia), Jessie, and Lani Rose (Hamilton); Great-Grandparents of Haidee (Christchurch), and Brooke (Australia), Parents-in-law of William Andrews (Australia), and Simon Rose (Hamilton). Messages may be addressed to PO Box 10045, Halfway Bush, Dunedin 9042. At the request of Dr Alan and Beatrice, a private interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020