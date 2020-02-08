RIDDOCH, Alan:
Alan's family wish to sincerely thank all those who attended his funeral service and contributed to the celebration of his life. A huge thank you to Alan Cummins and Nicki Lysaght for their support and professional guidance during this time. The kindness and love given by Alan's extended community family at Wallingford Rest Home was a wonderful way for Alan to spend his last years. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 8, 2020