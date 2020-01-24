RIDDOCH, Alan:
Aged 86 years. Passed away on January 22, 2020 surrounded by the wonderful care at Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka. Alan was the fourth son within the Riddoch family, previously Guild Road, Temuka. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean and the late Willie Smith (Pleasant Point), and Mary and Graeme Andrews (Timaru). A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Alan is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Esther and brothers Alex, Gordon, and John. The service for Alan will be held at Galbraith Funeral Services Chapel, 26 King Street, Temuka, on Monday, January, 27, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to: 121 Domain Avenue, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020