MORRISON, Alan David:

Shirley and Llyn Anderson, Rosemary (Rose) and Les Butchers; and their families, wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the support and kindness following the unexpected passing of Alan. The cards, messages of support and baking were greatly appreciated. Also thank you to everyone who made donations to the Kidney Foundation. To Julie and the team from Aoraki Funeral Home, thank you for your support and guidance, and especially to Rosie Staite for leading the service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



