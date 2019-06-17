Alan MORRISON

Guest Book
  • "May happy memories of Alan carry you through this sad time...."
    - Lindsay & Cathrin Gray
  • "Fond memories, now at peace."
    - CHERYL FRASER
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

MORRISON, Alan David:
Unexpectedly, at his home in Blenheim; aged 64. Dearly loved son of the late Bruce and Mona. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and Llyn Anderson and Rosemary (Rose) and Les Butchers. Loved uncle of Hamish, Blair, and Heather; Tania, Paul, and Carla. Service details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney foundation would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Morrison Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on June 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.