Alan MCRAE

Guest Book
  • "Great memories of Alan,during my time at Pynes.R.I.P."
    - Wally Bell
Service Information
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
036897065
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McRAE, Alan David (Curly):
Passed away unexpectedly at Timaru Hospital on July 10, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John (dec) and Judy McRae; Carol Monson, David Monson, and Judy Boulton. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Alan's (Curly's) life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John St, Waimate, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Message to The McRae Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on July 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.