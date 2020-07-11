McRAE, Alan David (Curly):
Passed away unexpectedly at Timaru Hospital on July 10, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John (dec) and Judy McRae; Carol Monson, David Monson, and Judy Boulton. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Alan's (Curly's) life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John St, Waimate, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Message to The McRae Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 11, 2020