CRANSTON, Alan William:
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Aged 69 years. He is survived by his siblings Roberta and Douglas. Dearly loved father of Janis and Ashley. Loved grandad of Willow, Lydia, Cooper, Jayden, Cerys, and Ida. At Alan's request a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to Karen who nursed Alan throughout his illness and was able to help Alan pass in his family home as he wished.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020