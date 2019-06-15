Alan ATKINSON

Death Notice

ATKINSON, Alan Percy:
Passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Rest Home on June 10, 2019, aged 90 years. Loved husband of Jan for 65 years, much loved father of Peter, and Gill, father-in-law of John, and Rachel, much loved grandad and great-grandad. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan Atkinson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Alan will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 20, at 2.00pm.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 15, 2019
