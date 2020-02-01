PIERCE,
Ailsa Lorraine (Sally):
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Timaru Hospital, on January 30, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan (Gus). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darryl and Wasana, Coralie and John McKissock, Robin and Denise, Sally, and Wayne and Fiona, and Diane and Nigel Blackler. Loved and beautiful Nana to her 15 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at Pleasant Point Cemetery, State Highway 8, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to 122a Morgans Rd, Marchwiel, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020