LAWSON,
Ailsa Mary:
23.7.1930 - 9.12.2019
Ailsa was born in Greymouth in 1930. Her father owned a garage, and she had a wonderful family life.
Her mother encouraged her to learn shorthand and typing.
At the end of her schooling, she travelled to Auckland to work in radio as a programmer. Here she met Tom who worked as a technician.
They moved to Timaru with Tom training to be an accountant, and Ailsa nurtured and educated her three children, Mark, David and Allison.
As we grew up, she joined community clubs and looked over our shoulders never ceasing to encourage us.
In their later years, our mum and dad built a holiday home in Hanmer, loving the village life and allowing us to share this with them.
To our mother, we acknowledge a life lived well and that she never stopping loving and supporting us.
A family service will be held on Saturday.
Messages to PO Box 462, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 13, 2019