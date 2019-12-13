Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ailsa LAWSON. View Sign Death Notice



Ailsa Mary:

23.7.1930 - 9.12.2019

Ailsa was born in Greymouth in 1930. Her father owned a garage, and she had a wonderful family life.

Her mother encouraged her to learn shorthand and typing.

At the end of her schooling, she travelled to Auckland to work in radio as a programmer. Here she met Tom who worked as a technician.

They moved to Timaru with Tom training to be an accountant, and Ailsa nurtured and educated her three children, Mark, David and Allison.

As we grew up, she joined community clubs and looked over our shoulders never ceasing to encourage us.

In their later years, our mum and dad built a holiday home in Hanmer, loving the village life and allowing us to share this with them.

To our mother, we acknowledge a life lived well and that she never stopping loving and supporting us.

A family service will be held on Saturday.

Messages to PO Box 462, Timaru.







LAWSON,Ailsa Mary:23.7.1930 - 9.12.2019Ailsa was born in Greymouth in 1930. Her father owned a garage, and she had a wonderful family life.Her mother encouraged her to learn shorthand and typing.At the end of her schooling, she travelled to Auckland to work in radio as a programmer. Here she met Tom who worked as a technician.They moved to Timaru with Tom training to be an accountant, and Ailsa nurtured and educated her three children, Mark, David and Allison.As we grew up, she joined community clubs and looked over our shoulders never ceasing to encourage us.In their later years, our mum and dad built a holiday home in Hanmer, loving the village life and allowing us to share this with them.To our mother, we acknowledge a life lived well and that she never stopping loving and supporting us.A family service will be held on Saturday.Messages to PO Box 462, Timaru. Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers