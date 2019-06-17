Guest Book View Sign Service Information Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home 11 John Street Waimate , Canterbury 036897065 Death Notice



Adrienne Therese

(nee Nemeth):

Tragically on June 13, 2019, aged 56 years. Dearly loved mum of Daniel, and Johnny and step-mum of Matt. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Christina and Timothy, Anthony and Rowie, and Jane and Graham. Beloved aunty to Janelle, Ant, Dontai, and Ellie. Loved and respected friend and colleague. Appreciated by all those she reached out to. Loving former wife of Geoff Habershon and of the late Chris Hunt. Daughter-in-law of Rose and Don Hunt, and Pauline and the late Doug Habershon. Loved by her friend and tutor Billie Parker. Special thanks to Merrilyn Williams and Shelley and Jim Wilson for opening their homes and hearts to Adrienne and to the incredible people that assisted on the evening of Adrienne's passing.

"Now at peace – an absolutely beautiful soul released"

A service to celebrate Adrienne's life will be held at Aoraki Waimate Funeral Home, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages c/- Adrienne's Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







