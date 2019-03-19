de GRAAF,
Wilhelmina (Will):
Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019, at Rotorua Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Reimert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cobi and Henk, and Henri and Yan. The funeral service for Will will held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, on Friday, March 22, at 11.00am. All communications to the de Graaf Family, C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Collingwood Funeral Home
Rotorua
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019