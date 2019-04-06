Acknowledgement

GRAY, Wayne Albert:



Liz, Dwayne, Larisa, Chris, Fiona and families would like to sincerely thank everyone that sent us flowers, cards, food and baking following the sad loss of our dearly loved husband, father, stepfather, father-in-law and Pop. Thank you also to all those that joined with us for Wayne's celebration of life. It has been a very sad time over the last 18 months and we truly appreciate all the support, help and care that we have received from friends, work colleagues, The Warehouse staff, neighbours and other family members. All of you contributed to making our lives a little bit easier during this difficult time. A special thank you to the many wonderful caring staff at the Timaru Hospital, the Palliative Care Team, Dr Hepburn and the South Canterbury Hospice that treated Wayne with loving care during his battle with cancer. We are also very grateful for the dedicated help and sensitive support that we received from Julian (Betts) during our sorrowful time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks to you all.





