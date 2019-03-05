GRAY, Wayne:
Peacefully at the S.C. Hospice with Liz by his side, on Monday, March 4, 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband and gardening partner of Liz, dearly loved father, stepfather, father-in-law and friend of Chris, and Fiona; Dwayne Bloomfield, and Larisa Gardner; Christine, and Neil; Katy, and Sharon and a dearly loved Pop of Nicole, Alex, Caleb, Estella, Maddy, Savannah, and Harry. Special thanks to the Timaru Hospital, the palliative care team and the S.C. Hospice for the wonderful care given to Wayne over the past 18 months. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at Sopheze On The Bay, Timaru, on Thursday, March 7, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to the S.C. Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 31 Harborough St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019