On Sunday, March 31, 2019, peacefully at Talbot Park, Timaru. Dearly loved wife of the late Philip and loved mother of Ruth. Loved sister of Dorothy (Oamaru), and Rhonda (Washington DC USA). Mother-in-law of Christopher and grandmother to Philip, special friend to Neville and Val Smith (Fairlie), and Phil, Charmaine, Matt, Olivia, and Britney Gare (Ashburton). A funeral service to celebrate the life of Vida will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St Thomas Catholic Church, cnr Wai-iti and Mountain View Roads, Timaru, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The family wish to acknowledge the compassion and kindness given to Vida by the staff at Talbot Park during her time there. Messages to Ruth Knubley, 125 Fraser Road, Albury, RD 17, Fairlie 7987.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 2, 2019