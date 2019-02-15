Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Hospice South Canterbury, Timaru on Thursday, Feburary 14, 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Dick (deceased), mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Wendy, Graeme and Chris, Pamela and David, Trevor (deceased), Jennie and Ian, Raewyn and Daryl. Nana to Felicity, Layla, Kasia, and Adrian; Hamish, and Nydia; Nikola, and Gareth; Dylan, Brendan, Alisha, Renelle, and Thomas; Juliette, Caleb, and Darryl. Great-Nana to Charlotte, and Sophie; Joshua, Nathaniel, and Ethan; Bailey, and Bella; and nearly great Nana to Kasia's little one (due April), and dear friend of Wally. Thank you to the wonderful care given by the staff and volunteers at the Hospice South Canterbury. Special thanks to GP Bruce Small for his care and attention to mum. A service to celebrate Verna's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, February 18, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 43a Spring Rd, Gleniti, Timaru, 7910.







