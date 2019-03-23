MARTIN, Vaseti Karen:
It is with great sadness we wish to let those who knew and loved Vaseti, know she has passed away on March 17, 2019. She will be forever missed and always loved. She was a beautiful daughter to her late mother, Hine-Kore Masters-Martin, mother to her handsome son, Norton Millar, treasured sister to her six brothers and sisters, and a loss to her other half, her twin, Dianne, and a much loved aunty to her nieces and nephews. I'm sure you will join with us as friends and family in celebration of her life. She is gone far too soon, but we know she is at peace now and watching down on us with our other angels, Mum/Nana, and late nephew Zac.
She will forever be
in our hearts.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 23, 2019