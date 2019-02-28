Toni GABITES

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad..."
  • "Dearest Theresa and family My heart breaks after hearing..."
    - Amanda Hewson
  • "So so sad, special memories, fly free Toni"
    - June Robertson
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss Theresa, our thoughts are..."
  • "Dear Theresa My deepest sympathies for your loss , so..."
    - Amanda Tulley

GABITES, Toni Marie:
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019. A treasured daughter of Rusty (deceased) and Theresa, a loved sister of Mark, and a cherished aunt.
"Rest in Peace"
In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield Timaru 7942. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Toni's life will be held in the St Thomas' Catholic Church, cnr Wai-iti and Mountain View Road, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
