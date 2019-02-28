GABITES, Toni Marie:
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019. A treasured daughter of Rusty (deceased) and Theresa, a loved sister of Mark, and a cherished aunt.
"Rest in Peace"
In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield Timaru 7942. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Toni's life will be held in the St Thomas' Catholic Church, cnr Wai-iti and Mountain View Road, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 28, 2019